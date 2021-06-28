NBA rumors: Ben Simmons appears for Minnesota Timberwolves

This summer, the preseason of the NBA it is loaded with numerous rumors and potential operations that will change the league as we understand it right now. But, if there is something clear from now on, it is that the name of Ben simmons He’s going to be the one we hear the most with a huge difference, linked to many franchises that could find him a spot on their roster.

Since the number 1 of the NBA Draft 2016 came out publicly to expose itself to a transfer, many teams have knocked on the doors of the offices of the Wells Fargo Center to try to close your arrival as soon as possible. A player very, very criticized after the elimination of Philadelphia Sixers of the NBA Playoffs 2021, still has a series of skills that are more than interesting in some contexts and situations.

The last guest to the party

Thus, if in Ben Simmons’ environment possible proposals for Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs, the team that bursts onto the scene with great force is now Minnesota Timberwolves.

With the aim of leaving behind the position of one of the NBA’s red lanterns, the restructuring of the Minneapolis franchise roster could start with the arrival of the Sixers forward.

A defensive specialist and a player with a predilection for team play that could over-enhance the quality of Anthony Edwards or the points of Karl-Anthony Towns. The future of the Timberwolves doesn’t look so bad, does it?

At the moment it is nothing more than a rumor like others that have arisen when crossing the pond, but what is evident is that the teams continue to pile up to try to sign a player as interesting as it is disappointing if the filter of the majors is applied. league stars.