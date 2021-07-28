NBA rumors: Another possible fate for Collin Sexton

One of the NBA rumors most frequently used throughout the summer is the one that talks about the possible departure of Collin sexton. After receiving numerous criticisms as the leader in the direction of the Cleveland Cavaliers game, the young playmaker does nothing but accumulate suitors in this summer market.

The last to appear is Oklahoma city thunder, the franchise that, with the help of Sam Presti, aims to face a deep reconstruction and become one of the teams with the most young talent in the entire league. Yet another team to the list of those teams that could add the skilled point guard to their ranks. Will it be the final one?