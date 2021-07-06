NBA rumors: 3 suitors for DeMar DeRozan in the summer

The San Antonio Spurs has been one of the biggest disappointments of the season. Not because it was not expected, because the process of restructuring the Texans invited us to think that it would be more of a transition season than a year in which to count on many joys to Gregg popovich and yours.

However, the possibility of entering the Playoffs through the Play-In formula began to excite the fans of the AT&T Center. Above all, the leadership of the team has fallen on the figure of DeMar DeRozan, who has not responded with all possible security to the challenge that was presented to him.

In fact, since the forward came out of Toronto raptors He has not returned to his best level, something that he will try to achieve during this next season by changing his scene and joining a team with greater direct aspirations.

His 3 suitors

– Golden State Warriors: The return of the Western franchise to the top of the competition involves the recovery of some of its best players such as Klay Thompson and James Wiseman, as well as the arrival of a series of interesting pieces from the market such as DeRozan himself.

– Boston Celtics: The arrival of a third sword for the TD Garden team’s outside line will be key to the interests of the franchise that Ime Udoka will coach. Alongside Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, the presence of another very talented and scoring outside would free up the defense of the rivals by having to target more threats.

– Philadelphia Sixers: one of the biggest disappointments of the course after continuing without adding a Conference Final since the Process began. The Sixers are aware that the project with Ben Simmons as one of the centerpieces has come to an end and the signing of a category exterior that can contribute more points and consistency in hot moments.

Where does the North American forward fit better for next season?