There is still no official return date (and it may take a few weeks) but the NBA is already preparing to return to the competition. Starting next Friday, May 1, some teams will open their facilities so that players can coach individually.

As confirmed by the Los Angeles Times, more than an action to restart the season, this is a reaction to the fact that several states less affected by the pandemic have eased the restrictions and will be able to open their pavilions so that players can train as long as it is individually.

The NBA, according to agency sources, would prefer its players to be in controlled settings at an NBA facility rather than at local gyms. Teams will continue to be prohibited from training or other group activities, according to the same sources.

For example, Georgia’s restrictions have been lifted in gyms this week, and Oklahoma He plans to do the same next week, while Texas may also open some gyms soon. That appears to give teams in those states an advantage over teams playing in the states most affected by the coronavirus pandemic, including the four teams in California, where orders to stay home are indefinite. The league ordered the closure of the NBA training facility by March 20.

No return date

During a conference call this month, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said he expected there would be joint directions. “Because we operate in many different jurisdictions, we have to pay close attention to the different rules, state by state, city by city. But at the end of the day, we are a national league, so we feel it behooves us to establish what we believe to be the right standards for our players, “said Silver.

“We will be influenced by what the municipalities do. We are taking all the data. Not only are we listening to our so-called experts, we follow the advice of other leagues as an opportunity to listen and learn. But I think it’s clear that to run a league you need a consistent set of national rules, “he concluded.