NBA reacts to LeBron James injury at Lakers-Hawks

Los angeles lakers lived a nightmare last Saturday in the action of the National Basketall Association (NBA) against Atlanta Hawks, since it was not enough just to take the defeat, but they also lost their maximum figure, Lebron James.

The 23rd shirt of the Los Angeles quintet set out to battle a ball between two rivals, specifically Rajon Rondo and Solomon Hill, bending his right ankle inwards, which together with the Hill’s weight on James’s body aggravated the pain, suffering and injury.

For this reason, the community of the best basketball in the world was quick to express their solidarity with whom for many he is the best player in history, or at present, filling social networks with good wishes and messages of speedy recovery.

The NBA’s support for LeBron James

Jamal Crawford, Ja morant, CJ McCollum Y Bring young they sent their respective messages of recovery and affection towards “The King”. In fact, the young Hawks star commented to Sarah Spencer that “Hope all is well with him. “