The NBA announced this morning that it has postponed the Draft 2020 ‘lottery’ and the NBA Draft Combine 2020, They were scheduled to take place in Chicago (United States) in May, due to the threat of the coronavirus pandemic.

05/02/2020 at 13:54

CEST

Sport.es

The Draft ‘lottery’, which was scheduled for May 19, is one of the events leading up to the annual rookie pick, the draw that determines the order of the first 14 Draft picks among the worst ranked teams of the season.

While, The Combine is an event that brings together the best projects for a series of different physical and athletic events that help in the process of prior knowledge of each player.

The original date of the Draft 2020 remains for June 25, although the NBA continues to monitor the evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic., “consulting with infectious disease specialists, public health experts and government officials.

