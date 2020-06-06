The NBA Players Association today informed its representatives that the competition will perform a coronavirus test each night from the moment the season resumes, on July 31, as reported by the RealGM media.
In the event that a player is positive, the NBA will subject him to an individual quarantine for a minimum of seven days.
So the NBA’s inviting 22 teams to Orlando: 13 Western Conference, 9 Eastern Conference. Eight-regular season games per team. Play-in for the 8th seeds. July 31-October 12. Vote tomorrow to ratify.
The NBA’s back.
– Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 3, 2020