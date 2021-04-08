NBA players will be able to charge in Bitcoin

Gone are the days when no one wanted Bitcoin. Today, millions of people around the world are looking for a way to change their traditional fiat money into BTC and other cryptocurrencies, in order to take advantage of the profits generated by this sector. Or even as a means of saving in the long term. For this reason, it should come as no surprise that some NBA players will be able to cash out in Bitcoin, after the Sacramento Kings team owner made the offer to his staff.

The value of Bitcoin to individuals

Despite the fact that for many years individuals were the true protagonists of the crypto market. In recent months the focus of the media has been on large companies and institutional investors. Those who have acquired billions of dollars in Bitcoin, being responsible for the impressive increase in the price experienced by the cryptoactive.

However, Bitcoin has always been a product aimed at individuals, seeking to empower them in front of governments and large companies. Therefore, if for companies and investment funds it makes sense to buy from BTC as a saving and investment mechanism. All the more reason it makes sense for individuals, who can protect their hard-earned savings from inflation, and mobilize their money internationally much more easily.

This is being noticed by people all over the planet, who are making use of platforms such as Binance or Huobi to acquire BTC. Increasing the number of users operating on the Bitcoin Blockchain, recently exceeding one hundred million and increasing. Thanks to which the owner of the NBA basketball team, Sacramento Kings, was able to offer his players and staff to receive their full salary in Bitcoin.

NBA players in the crypto world

Thus, through an audio room on the Clubhouse social network, the President of Sacramento Kings, Vivek Ranadivé, commented that anyone working in his organization, even players, could receive whatever portion of their salary they wanted in Bitcoin. This according to information from Neil Jacobs, who was present in the room, and has quoted Ranadivé through his Twitter account:

BREAKING: Chairman of the Sacramento Kings: “I’m going to announce in the next few days that I’m going to offer everyone in the Kings organization, they can get paid as much of their salary in #bitcoin as they want, including the players.” – @ vivek @ SacramentoKings

@NBA – Neil Jacobs (@NeilJacobs) April 5, 2021

“I am going to announce in the next few days that I am going to offer everyone in the Kings organization to be paid whatever amount of their salary in Bitcoin they want, including the players.”

On other occasions the Sacramento Kings had demonstrated their openness to cryptocurrencies. Well, since 2014 they accept Bitcoin as a means of payment for their tickets through Bitpay. In addition to having a mining program whose profits are donated to a charity known as Miningforgood.

With this move, the Sacramento Kings would then be reaffirming their commitment to the crypto world as an NBA team. Also offering its staff, including players, that they can also begin to benefit from the wave of the crypto market, quickly and easily.

