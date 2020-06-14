Although practically all professionals in the NBA they want to go out and play again, « they need a certain level of certainty » in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, he declared this Tuesday Michele Roberts, executive director of the National Association of Basketball Players (NBPA).

The directive emphasized that it is « overwhelming » the feeling of wanting to return to the playing fields and to resume the season of the NBA 2019-20, which could be at the end of next month on a site called « bubble » in Disney’s Wide World of Sports, in Orlando (Florida). But he indicated that « the players need a certain level of certainty. I think everyone needs it. »

Roberts explained that he plans to speak to players from all 30 teams over the next week and assess their reaction to the NBA’s reopening plans., providing as much detail as possible about how the league will seek to mitigate the risk of contracting the coronavirus, first at training camps and then at the 228-acre (one kilometer) complex in Orlando.

A working group of the NBA and the players’ union has been negotiating plans for the resumption of the NBA season, which was suspended on March 11, when the center of the Utah Jazz, the French Rudy gobert, tested positive for coronavirus. The teams wait that the league issue before June 1 a guide to resume activities.

The NBA board of governors has a meeting this Friday which is expected to provide more clarity on the return plans, and Roberts believes the union will be able to strengthen those plans.

Roberts insisted that the players association does not necessarily have to vote on the league’s plans, « But if we thought we needed a vote, we would carry it out. »

Roberts stressed that he has been encouraging the league to provide as much detail as it can. so that players have the ability to react positively to those plans.