The NBA will pay the players all their checks on April 15 despite the fact that the competition has been stopped for a month due to the health crisis caused by the coronavirus. The league has announced that it is going to pay all the money for this fortnight by means of a message. Adrian Wojnarowski, The renowned ESPN journalist, however, warns that it is not clear if they will receive the check on May 1. The league is studying the situation.

NBA and NBPA have been negotiating a withholding of a percentage of players salaries per upcoming paycheck dates. Next up: May 1 checks. League would keep percentage of salaries based on canceled games. https://t.co/4GHbSPpxGJ – Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 9, 2020

The employers and the Players Association have been negotiating an economic agreement since the cancellation of the league. The NBA suggested a 50% cut in salaries and the players responded that they considered 25% to be sufficient.

There is a clause in the NBA players contract whereby NBA teams can withhold player salaries if games are canceled due to major causes or catastrophic events. This cut in wages could begin in the coming month of May, more considering that the coronavirus health crisis seems to go on for a long time in the United States.

The player of the CJ McCollum Blazers, who is the vice president of the Players Association, said a couple of days ago that 150 of the 450 league players live month by month with their checks. We will see what they end up deciding. Everything will depend on the lap or not of the competition and under what circumstances.

