News of scope arising from a meeting between representatives of the NBA and the Players Association. The coronavirus crisis persists and it is necessary to make drastic decisions at the economic level in order to guarantee the viability of franchises. There are many employees who depend on a league team and given the possibility that the season will not be completed, it was necessary to take action on the matter. The highlight of the deal is that it will retain 25% in salary to each player from May 15. The end of this maneuver will be guaranteed and the use of what is retained will depend on the outcome of the course.

And is that the last full check players will receive will be on May 1. Thereafter, the difference between what is signed on the opponent and what each player receives will go to a guarantee fund to face the crisis derived from an eventual end of the season without playing the remaining matches. In the event that the course can be completed normally, the money would be returned to the players, while if the solution is partial, the percentage that the franchise should stay and the one that should go to the players will be calculated.

The greatest impact for each professional in the basket could be between 23% and 26% of their annual salary. In addition, it is reported that before June 15 it will be known if the season can be ended. The objective of this measure is to prevent players from being left without receiving any money in case the season is suspended, so this is a force majeure measure that works in the worst possible scenario. Important movement of the NBA for guaranteeing the economic viability of all its players.

