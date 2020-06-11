The initial joy at knowing that the NBA You can finish the competition turning into uncertainty, fear and even animosity within the league. The titanic effort made by Adam Silver And all his work team to guarantee the development of the competition in that kind of bubble raised in Orlando, is viewed with certain suspicions by some professionals. All participants will have to be isolated from the outside world for at least seven weeks, as there will be no contact with relatives until after the first round of the playoffs, as reported by ESPN.

Although it is true that none of the 22 teams has requested the withdrawal, since the Players Association Many messages have already been received from players who have doubts about the suitability of using this competitive model and do not hide a certain fear of contagion and the social isolation they will have to face. That is why the NBA has launched a program that will allow all those who want to, stay home and give up competing with their teams, without any type of disciplinary measure, beyond the loss of the salary corresponding to the parties that are lost.

The hectic socio-political situation in the country has also aroused suspicion in many players, who do not want to abandon the fight at a vital moment like this and who fear that they will not be able to adapt well to the many restrictions that would have to be met in the facilities of Disney world, in Orlando. The teams will have their backs covered since if any of their players finally give up competing, they will be able to incorporate a free agent to replace him, just as it would happen in case of injury or positive for coronavirus. The league management is working hard to establish a clear sanitary protocol that can erase the doubts of the most reluctant to take the risk of playing.

06/09/2020 05:06

We analyzed the room for maneuver that the teams participating in the final tournament in Orlando will have to incorporate new pieces into their squads.

Keep reading