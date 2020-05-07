OKLAHOMA CITY – French Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, who tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday, prompting the indefinite suspension of the NBA regular season, Thursday asked for “forgiveness” through his account at Instagram for her “irresponsible” actions that have hurt other colleagues.

After admitting that he harmed other people who may be infected with the coronavirus-transmitted disease COVID-19, Gobert, who remains in quarantine in Oklahoma City with the rest of the Jazz players, including the guard Donovan Mitchell, who has also Positive, Gobert said he hoped his “story serves as a warning and makes everyone take this seriously.”

Gobert’s positive before the game that the Jazz were going to play against the Oklahoma City Thunder began, forced the immediate suspension of the game and then came the decision of NBA Commissioner Adam Silver to cancel the league competition indefinitely.

So far there have been no more Jazz players or team members who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

On Monday, Gobert teased jokingly about NBA temporal rules that require members of the media to keep a distance of between 1 and 2.5 meters with players.

Gobert, nominated for the Magic Johnson Award last season for his cooperation with the media, at the end of his remarks, ironically, began to play the microphone on the table and also the recorders and mobile phones of journalists, after the training that the team had done.

His teammates, also privately, admitted that Gobert maintained the same similar “arrogant” attitude in the locker room, and kept with them, as the rest of the NBA players do, the traditional exchange of hands, or those five collide, in recent games, despite the fact that the coronavirus crisis was on its way to becoming a new pandemic.

Gobert started feeling symptoms on Tuesday and became questionable after he started feeling better on Wednesday. He did not go to the Chesapeake Energy Arena field with the team that carried out the traditional shooting session before the game, but the French center hoped to play if the COVID-19 test was negative.

Test results confirming Gobert had tested positive came just minutes before the game started, according to Oklahoma state health chief officials.

Oklahoma Health Commissioner Gary Cox, by law, cannot use Gobert’s name when discussing the case. Instead, he explained how, “the individual (Gobert) was ill and actually went to the hospital and saw a doctor who examined him.”

Cox said the doctor spoke to his infectious disease specialist and he recommended the test that was done at the state lab, based on his recommendation.

The lab returned the test in “normal time,” according to state epidemiologist Laurence Burnseed.

But the timing required that they meet as soon as possible and the results came after 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, less than 15 minutes before the start of the game against the Thunder that was scheduled for 7:00 a.m.

“A decision had to be made based on risk for the other players,” Burnseed said.

“It happened incredibly fast,” Cox admitted. “The governor was in the game. The owner of the team was there. The NBA commissioner was involved. We all came together in search of finding the best solution to the situation created.”

The first action was to order the players to all go back to the locker room and the Jazz to start treating them like a family group that were all exposed to contagion.

Based on the close relationship of the players on and off the field, and the fact that they are together for extended periods of time, the team doctor, in consultation with a local doctor and state government health authorities, made the decision to evaluate all the professionals of the Jazz squad.

Burnseed recommended that Gobert’s teammates and others who had close contact with him remain in quarantine for 14 days. “We always go with the maximum term, which in this case is an incubation period of 14 days.”

No player from the teams the Jazz played with in the past two weeks (Washington Wizards, Cleveland Cavaliers, New York Knicks, Boston Celtics, Detroit Pistons, and Toronto Raptors) has reported symptoms of coronavirus.

Several of those teams announced plans for players to voluntarily isolate themselves from other family members.

The Raptors, current league champions, the last rival of the Jazz, who played last Monday, announced that their travel group, among which were the Spanish center Marc Gasol and power forward Serge Ibaka, had submitted to the COVID-19 test.

“We look forward to those results and have advised players to be isolated on a voluntary basis for 14 days,” the Toronto team said in a statement.

