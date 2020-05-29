NBA commissioner Adam Silver has informed the league’s board of governors that he expects to restart the season on July 31, Athletic said on Friday.

Match between Chicago Bulls and Phoenix Suns, for the United States basketball league. 3/18/2019. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Photo: .

The NBA was the first American sports league to suspend its season due to the Covid-19 pandemic, after one of its players tested positive for the coronavirus in mid-March.

When asked by . to comment on an Athletic report, an NBA spokesman said the league “has nothing to confirm at this point”.

Athletic reported that the NBA discussed four competition scenarios, from the 30 teams completing a reduced regular season of 72 games to the top 16 teams going straight into the playoffs.

It is unclear where the games would be played or whether fans could participate.

Last week, the NBA said it was talking to the Walt Disney Company about the restart of the season at Disney World, Florida, in late July.

The potential plan would lead the league to play games in a single location, the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, a large sports complex within the Orlando resort that has three arenas, hotels and would allow the league to limit outside exposure.

See too:

Is Pele overrated? Editor of L! assesses controversy created by English website



. – This publication including information and data is the intellectual property of .. Its use or your name is expressly prohibited without the prior authorization of .. All rights reserved.