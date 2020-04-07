All the organisms of the sport, each competition regardless of the discipline in question, is after the search for the stage and the conditions for its competitions to resume. He coronavirus marks a before and after in sports. Football, basketball, tennis, Formula 1, handball … it doesn’t matter what, but how. Among all these disciplines, in a powerful entity like NBA begin to set guidelines that could come up with a formula for this to happen.

According to ESPN, the meetings of the NBA leadership are revolving around the search and obtaining quick tests to detect positive for coronavirus in the encounters. The competition wants the tests to give the result in a time frame that oscillates the 15 minutes in order to prevent further infection from a positive with a minimum margin of time.

The great fear between the great competitions, something that has already happened in Japan and which sets an example for the rest of the world, is that of to resume the competitions, to give free rein to the sports and to return to give positive results that force again to stop the tournament or league in question. In the top Japanese basketball league, they returned to action and positives between workers and players forced a new stop.

Apparently, the competition and the players association has found some tests that are being developed in Illinois and that they already have the approval of the USA. These tests would have a response action after taking between five and 13 minutes, a time lag that is adapted to what they require from the NBA. The test involves a prick on the finger to take a blood test, very similar to the diabetes procedure.

Although these decisions, especially the one to resume the competition, would be at the expense of what the US government dictates. In the words of Mike Bass, NBA spokesman estimates that the restart of the tournament «it is not imminent » and that everything will be done “In consultation with the health administrations and according to the line set by the Government”. The possibility of the tournament being canceled continues despite all this and salary reductions are already being considered.

This measure could set precedents in other draft sports such as soccer or tennis, as a preventive measure to restart their competitions. At the moment, still no date has been set for the return of any of the major competitions and above all possibilities are studied over time, to allow time for returning to work so that those infected can go down.