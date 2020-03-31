The health crisis caused by the coronavirus causes the NBA to be looking for alternative forms of entertainment for its followers in these difficult times. So, she seems determined to organize a tournament with the game NBA 2K20 that has league players as competitors. The games could be followed live through ESPN, as they have advanced from Yahoo Sports.

The league hopes to launch the tournament this Friday, April 3 and hopes to have a tournament that lasts 10 days and involving 16 players. It seems to have tied to Donovan Mitchell, the player of Utah Jazz who has already recovered from the coronavirus, and a four-time All Star DeMarcus Cousins, who continues to recover from the injury that has kept him off the court all season.

Thus, it is confirmed as colleagues from Yahoo Sports explain that the league is looking for alternatives to give fans some live basketball at a time when the coronavirus pandemic has paralyzed everything (at least until April 30 in the United States). ). And, logically, a 2K20 tournament is a great (if not the only) way to replace real basketball.

It must be said that Anthony Davis (Lakers) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (Bucks) have been the protagonists of the last two covers of the NBA 2K game. We will see if they are part of the players that will participate in the tournament.

