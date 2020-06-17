The manual that should govern the life of the great teams of the NBA for months in Orlando it has already seen the light. Adam Silver and his entire team have done exhaustive work to establish protocols that contemplate action measures in any situation that may arise. A total of 113 pages that will lead all the participants in the competition that will take place in Orlando and that deals with aspects of safety and health. These are the fundamental lines.

– What happens if a player tests positive for Covid-19?

The player will be isolated and another test will be performed to determine that the positive is reliable. If confirmed, it will be in quarantine for 14 days and will undergo cardiovascular tests to avoid future consequences.

– How often are the tests done?

It has not been clearly established, but sources close to the NBA indicate that they could be done every other day. Whenever there is a minimum symptom of contagion in any player, they will be tested, supervised by the medical team of the franchise.

– What will life be like in the bubble?

When they arrive they will have to isolate themselves 48 hours in their rooms, until they have two tests of the Covid-19. Until July 21 there will be social distance between players from different teams and each franchise will have its own chef and food room. Rooms with pingpong tables, consoles and other activities will be established in each hotel, calling attention to the fact that table tennis doubles are not allowed.

– Will the NBA be suspended in the event of a regrowth?

No. It may surprise, but the commissioner has made it clear that if an eventual positive can be isolated, the competition will continue. Only in case of a massive contagion, the tournament would be in danger.

– What happens to players who don’t want to go?

Those who have a justifiable health problem will be designated as « protected » and may be absent without losing their wages. The rest who decide not to go for fear or prevention, will lose the salary corresponding to the parties that do not dispute.

– Can older coaches be on the court?

The franchises themselves can also declare their technicians as « protected » if they consider that an age over 65 involves a risk to their health. In case of not doing so, the NBA has the right to order medical tests and if, based on these, it determines that there are risks, they could exclude the coach. Gregg Popovich or Alvin Gentry are in this situation.

06/05/2020 05:06

We analyze what has already become the first great controversy after knowing the plan to end the season in the NBA.

Keep reading

– How many people will make up each team?

It is allowed to go with 37 people, a total of 17 players and 20 staff members, urging all teams to have a psychologist in their ranks. As stages in the championship burn, the incorporation of two more technicians and the abandonment of others will be allowed.

– How are the parties organized?

There will be matches in three different stadiums and the most curious thing is that people will be seen in the stands as team executives, league personnel and even accredited sponsors can attend. There will be a speaker and numerous cameras to capture details.

– Will there be guests at the facilities?

When the first round of the playoffs is complete, each team will be able to reserve between 15 and 17 rooms for the guests, who must be quarantined before entering.

– Will there be anti-doping tests?

Yes, although controls will not be carried out to detect recreational substances such as marijuana, prohibited in Florida.