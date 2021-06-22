NBA: Official! Donovan Mitchell will not participate in the Olympics with USA

The Utah Jazz player, Donovan Mitchell will not play with USA in the Olympic Games from Tokyo.
Mitchell was invited by the team led by Gregg Popovich, but ultimately made the decision to take a break from the NBA to be one hundred percent of the ankle injury that affected him in the 2020-2021 campaign.
After receiving an invitation to join Team USA for the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, the Utah Jazz shooting guard, Donovan Mitchell, declined the opportunity, sources told ESPN. Instead, Mitchell will use the time to recover and rehab from his right ankle injury.
