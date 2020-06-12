The NBA on Friday offered teams a more definitive schedule for the resumption of their season interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic. The plan includes mandatory COVID-19 tests, scheduled to start this month, and the completion of individual exercise sessions in early July before boot camps.

The league continues to work to comply with the health and safety protocols that will practically become the regulations for the restart of games at the Disney campus near Orlando, Florida – it indicated to the teams that negotiations with the Association of Players of the NBA regarding that issue continue.

But since such matters are apparently still far from determining a game schedule, the league has so far authorized teams to assign two assistant coaches for voluntary player workouts. The rule stated that a coach could work with a single player once the teams were given the green light to reopen their facilities for those volunteer sessions last month.

The head coaches of NBA teams may be one of those two coaches involved in the volunteer sessions beginning June 23, although the social distancing and other rules the league established in response to the pandemic must continue to be respected.

The date of June 23 is also important for another matter. That would be the first day that players from all 22 league teams show up at the Disney campus to undergo coronavirus testing by medical personnel from their respective teams.

The league added that it continues to work on the plans of the eight teams – Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Cleveland, Detroit, Golden State, Minnesota and New York – that will not be part of the game restart at Disney. Those teams will be able to keep their facilities open for now for voluntary exercise sessions until further notice.