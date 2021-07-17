NBA: NBA franchises will not take their eyes off Garuba in the friendly against the Dream Team

The friendly between the United States and Spain will be a litmus test for Usman Garuba. In the stands will be the representatives of the NBA franchises interested in choosing the Real Madrid player in the draft on July 29, whom he has decided to present himself to.

The Spanish pvot, who has not been able to carry out the traditional ‘workouts’ with the US teams due to his concentration with the national team, will thus have the opportunity to show his talent on the field before the draft.

In the forecasts, Garuba appears in the middle of the first round. Shortly before the Endesa League ended, his good performance brought him closer to the Top 10, but currently the most optimistic places him around 14th place and the most pessimistic, about 24th.

The NBA is preparing more invitations to go to the Green Room, the room that welcomes candidates to appear in the top 15. It is likely that one of them was for Garuba, but I will have to dismiss it, since I will not attend the ceremony since I was already immersed in the Games on the 29th.

