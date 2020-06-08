The first MVP in NBA history was Bob Petit, who got it at 23 in 1956 with the then-St. Louis Hawks. Since then, great players like Bill Russell, Wilt Chamberlain, Oscar Robertson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Larry Bird, Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan, LeBron James (who has not won it since 2013) Stephen Curry or Giannis Antetokounmpo (the last to do so) They have won the most precious individual award in the NBA.

Being the best does not understand ages, and that is why players of all kinds have won it. From the youngest (Derrick Rose with 22 years in 2011) to the oldest (Karl Malone with 35 in 1999) there has been everything. This is the Basketball Reference list ordered by age: