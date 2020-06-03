The NBA hopes to close its definition format tomorrow for the resumption of the 2019-20 season at Disney World, but also plans to approve the date of the NBA draft for late September or early October. Despite some leaks, there is still no definition, but James Ham of NBC Sports already dares to project what the top 10 picks might be like.

Minnesota Timberwolves – Anthony Edwards: The Georgia shooting guard has the scoring potential to be a fixture from the 1st minute and help the Wolves make the playoffs.

Atlanta Hawks – LaMelo Ball: The youngest of the Balls could form the NBA’s most talented young backcourt with Trae Young and develop his full offensive potential

Golden State Warriors – Obi Toppin: The Warriors need a built player to compete for the title next year and Toppin’s fit at GSW is dreamed of.

Charlotte Hornets – James Wiseman: The young Hornets would get the center of the future, gaining interior defense and a great prospect with Wiseman.

Cleveland Cavaliers – Deni Avdija: The Israeli is the great intrigue of the draft and a team in full reconstruction like Cleveland could give him the minutes he needs.

Detroit Pistons – Onyeka Okongwu: The USC center could replace Drummond as the Pistons’ great inside reference.

New York Knicks – Isaac Okoro: The Knicks should reinforce the base, but with Okoro available, they win a player with infinite defensive potential.

Chicago Bulls – Tyrese Haliburton: The surrendering Iowa State player could fit in perfectly with Coby White on the Bulls’ perimeter, releasing Zach LaVine.

Washington Wizards – Killian Hayes: The talented Frenchman could come to Washington to replace prospective deputies Bradley Beal or John Wall.

Phoenix Suns – Cole Anthony: With a well-armed team, the Suns could get Anthony to alternate with Ricky Rubio alongside Devin Booker.



