The MGM Resorts International presented a proposal to the NBA to complete the 2019-2020 season, stopped by the coronavirus pandemic, at the Las Vegas convention centers, The New York Times reported this Saturday.

The plan, according to the newspaper, would have players and their families, in addition to essential personnel, remain in a quarantined area at MGM hotels along the Las Vegas Strip while practicing and competing on the courts at the same facilities.

Players and the press would have access to the usual facilities of the complex while in the protected area according to the plan of the MGM, which has 13 properties in the Las Vegas complex.

The plan would convert the MGM convention centers into 24 basketball courts, five of them equipped with cameras to allow television coverage, and the players would reside in nearby or connected hotels.

ESPN reported that the NBA is analyzing a similar quarantined area in Orlando, Florida that involves hotels in private areas of Disney World.

The NBA halted its season in March after French Utah power forward Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19 and the league did not announce any plans to resume games or even a schedule to return to competition.

The league will allow players to conduct individual training at the team’s facilities beginning Friday, in areas where permanence laws allow, a first small step toward the restart.

No plan among those appearing in the U.S. media has included viewers in the games, most focusing on a single-site bubble where players can live and play and only once coronavirus testing is available in sufficient quantities to the public.

The NBA has enough tests for everyone involved.

The Mandalay Bay complex, with 4,700 rooms available at three connected hotels, would be the backbone of the MGM Vegas plan.

A closed walkway would connect the Luxor, where the catering services and housewives would reside.

In that plan, players are expected to need a training camp of more than three weeks to prepare for the new start of the season, which could include the last month of the regular season and two months for the playoffs and the grand finale of the NBA.

