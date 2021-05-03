NBA Market: Ignas Brazdeikis to reinforce Orlando Magic

As Josh Robbins has advanced in The Athletic, Orlando Magic is very close to signing Ignas brazdeikis for a 10 day contract. The one from Kaunas, but with a Canadian passport, was chosen in the 47th position of the 2019 draft by the New York Knicks. Last season he was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers. In total, he has played 14 NBA games in two years. The Magic would be his first team this season.

Reporting with @ShamsCharania, the Magic intend to sign Ignas Brazdeikis to a 10-day contract, league sources said. – Josh Robbins (@JoshuaBRobbins) May 2, 2021