NBA Market: Derrick Jones Jr. exercises his player option and will continue with the Blazers

As Shams Charania has advanced in ., the forward of Portland Trail Blazers Derrick Jones Jr. He has exercised the player option available to him in his contract in exchange for $ 9.7 million and will continue to play for the Portland Trail Blazers in the 2021/22 season.

Last season, his first in Oregon after several years in Miami, Jones averaged 6.8 points and 3.5 rebounds in 22.7 minutes of game per game.