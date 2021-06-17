NBA manager sends fire to LeBron James for his accusations

The Los Angeles Lakers player, Lebron James I blame the NBA for all injuries the players have currently had and received a message of a manager of the NBA.
The response of the NBA toward Lebron James it was him, in relation to his accusations regarding the high amount of injuries in the league.
Lebron James He stated that the very limited preseason that took place is the reason for the large number of injured players. But a manager of the NBA in conversation with Marc Stein of the New York Times he gave his answer.
NBA spokesman Mike Bass after criticism of the league schedule from LeBron James:
“Injury rates were virtually the same this season as they were during 2019-20 while starter-level and All-Star players missed games due to injury at similar rates as the last three seasons. (1/2)
