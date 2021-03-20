NBA | Los Angeles Lakers believe Solomon Hill tried to injure LeBron James

The Los Angeles Lakers and Atlanta Hawks faced each other in the first game of the day on Saturday in the NBA, being a more than attractive game between two teams that most likely qualify for the playoffs. Nevertheless, the meeting itself took a back seat and the focus was on LeBron James.

LeBron was in the attack phase, when Solomon Hill and Rajon Rondo surrounded him well. Hill tapped the ball for him, making himself a split ball that they both set out to find. Nevertheless, Atlanta player fell on top of his right ankle, bending it badly.

James had to be replaced in that second quarter to no longer return for the entire game, which was ultimately a lost game for the Los Angeles franchise. In a play that seemed normal because of the divided ball, within the Lakers squad they understand that Hill tried to cause the injury.









Montrezl Harrell said Solomon Hill tried to injure LeBron James

“Montrezl Harrell said Solomon Hill missed a basketball play when he hit the ground and went through LeBron James’ legs to try and get the steal. He thought it should have been reviewed by the referees and Hill should receive more punishment than a common foul. “ reported ESPN reporter Dave McMenamin.

There is no doubt that it is an unfortunate play on the part of the Atlanta Hawks player, although it will surely be a situation reviewed by the NBA. If the league understands that Hill tried to injure LeBron, he will face severe punishment. Even more so in the world of the Lakers of which he is already a part.