NBA Los Angeles Clippers blow up Luka Doncic’s party

The Dallas Mavericks promised them very happy when after 6 minutes of the game the scoreboard reflected an overwhelming 30-11. With Luka Doncic as master of ceremonies, scoring from all places (3/4 in triples included in that time frame) and assisting at a steady pace (the first 20 goals were his points or assists), and the Clippers missing and losing balls, it looked like the vita trend in Los Angeles was going to get worse in Texas. That the Mavs were going to play even better and that the Clippers were really touched. It was just at that moment, with 30-11 on the electronic, when Rick Carlisle sat Doncic in a maneuver he already used with Dirk Nowitzki. Keep him on the track for about 6 minutes and sit him another 3 during the first half. The tactic this time was expensive.

We don’t know what would have happened if Doncic had stayed on track at that time. What we do know is what happened to him on the bench. 4-14 of the partial, the Clippers in flight and Kawhi, who had not even shot to the basket during the initial tsunami, taking the game to his home ground without missing a single shot until his ninth attempt. When the next six minutes passed and the end of the first quarter was reached, the advantage of 19 points had remained at three and the game was completely different. One the Dallas people weren’t going to like.

The Clippers, yes, they needed to ensure the victory an almost perfect production of its two stars. Kawhi Leonard finished with 36 points and an amazing 76.5% accuracy rate. Paul George, with 29 points and a no less incredible 61.1%. With these two players at that level things are very complicated for Dallas, who shot better than three (again) but was worse in the rest of the facets. Among them some free throws that were the only pending issue of the night (and of the entire series) for Luka Doncic. The Slovenian failed 6 of the 13 he tried, all the failures from the staff of your team. For the rest, new exhibition of a player who is in historical numbers. So much that no one had reached 275 points, 75 rebounds and 75 assists in their first nine playoff games. Today they were 44, the fourth best mark in the history of the franchise in the qualifying rounds for the title, with 7 triples by 53.8% from the perimeter, 9 rejections and 9 basket passes.

But, unlike the first two meetings, Doncic was more alone than ever. Tim Hardaway (12) was not the pylon hammer this time, Finney-Smith was not infallible, on the bench Brunson hardly helped and Porzingis was a shadow. The Latvian starred in blushing moments in attack, unable to prevail over base pairings, while in defense he did not star in anything because he was not seen. In the United States, criticism is focusing on the pivot, whom this series is not helping at all to improve his image as a supposed leader. In the meantime, great meeting of Reggie Jackson, who started as a starter in an obvious turn of the helm from Tyron Lue, tired perhaps with the null contribution of Patrick Beverley. The until now starter, supposed defensive specialist totally overwhelmed by Doncic, barely played 6 minutes this time. His team didn’t miss him.

Tomorrow, around 3:30, both the Clippers and the Mavs are playing a lot. The former have a game almost life or death, but the latter can see a 0-2 advantage achieved away from home vanish, with the mental implications that that can carry on the heads of a squad.