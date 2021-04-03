NBA legend Paul Pierce is filmed drunk and surrounded by strippers in an Instagram live

A legend of the NBA and of the Boston Celtics What Paul pierce He has become a source of mockery and laughter on social networks because of an Instagram direct that he made on his personal account, in which he was seen surrounded by strippers and visibly intoxicated.

The scene did not leave much to the imagination. Paul Pierce had no problem in filming himself live with a stripper caressing him while other girls in their underwear danced behind him. All this in the middle of a poker game in which chips can be seen flying through the air in the direction of the young women who were in the room.

Alcohol and cigars were also protagonists of a situation that has not been liked too much in ESPN, where Paul Pierce is an NBA analyst in The Jump space, and that could have consequences for the former player.