LeBron James reiterated on Monday his hope that the NBA season could be resumed, on the condition that the return does not jeopardize the health and well-being of the players.

The Los Angeles Lakers star who spoke for the Uninterrupted platform’s “WRTS: After Party” show that premiered on Monday. He noted that his desire remains for the season to return “sooner rather than later.” The NBA suspended its campaign on March 11 because of the coronavirus pandemic, and two unidentified members of the Lakers were some of the league players who were eventually diagnosed with the virus.

“I definitely don’t give up on the season,” James said. “Not only me and my teammates, the Lakers organization, we all want to play. There are many players that I personally know want to play. And obviously, we don’t want to jeopardize the health of any of our players or our families.

“This is a pandemic that we have no idea about. We can’t control it, “added James.

James was part of a group of some of the highest-paid players in the league, including players union president Chris Paul of the Oklahoma City Thunder, who met last week to discuss the future of the campaign. Those players affirmed to each other during the conference call that they would like the season to resume.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver told members of the players’ union on May 8 that he hoped to make some decision on the future of the season in no more than four weeks.

As of Monday, just over half of the league’s 30 franchises had reopened their practice facilities for volunteer training. But other leagues have given encouraging signs, with the NASCAR season restarting last weekend, baseball making some plans to restart the season mid-year, and the return of golf to television on Sunday with a game of charity. in South Florida.

“We are seeing various sporting events, the UFC, soccer, we are hearing that baseball will resume shortly,” James said. “They know I want to play again. I love to play basketball. I know how much this sport inspires. I know how much sport in general inspires. As soon as possible, when we can get back, we’d love to be able to give basketball back to our fans. ”

