NBA | LeBron James sent a message to the entire NBA after his injury | Los angeles lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers suffered the two worst possible news. The first was with Anthony Davis, who suffered an injury that will take him off the court indefinitely. Now, that bad news was enhanced by a thousand: LeBron James had to leave the field of play against the Atlanta Hawks and the reports revealed the severity of his injury.

The King of the NBA injured his right ankle, after Solomon Hill fell on him in Saturday’s game. LeBron underwent an MRI, which revealed a sprained right ankle. While the weeks may vary in these cases, early reports indicate that It will be between six and eight weeks without being able to play.

Everyone wants to hear from James and the player took it upon himself to send a message on his Twitter account. The Lakers player regretted not being able to help his own during all this time of the regular season that he will be absent and sent a message of confidence to the fans.









LeBron James’ message to the Los Angeles Lakers

“Nothing angers and saddens me more than not being available for and for my teammates! I am hurt inside and out right now. The road back from recovery begins now to return soon as if I had never left “, the King hoped.

There is no doubt that the absence of James will hit Frank Vogel and company hard, as he is the fundamental pillar of the team. Without Anthony Davis it became clear that the two players are irreplaceable. Without LeBron, the situation could be terrifying, so the other players must resurface.