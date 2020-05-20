LeBron James hopes NBA season can return | Don Juan Moore / .
This week marks two months since the 2019-20 NBA season was suspended. The Lakers marched to the front of the Western Conference and were one of the main candidates to keep the highest honors.
Its big star, LeBron James, does not lose hope that the season may return in the near future.
LeBron James reiterated Monday that he is hopeful the NBA season can resume, with the caveat that the health and well-being of players won’t be jeopardized by a return to play. pic.twitter.com/m0QnmuLhBx
“Not only me and my teammates, the Lakers organization, we all want to play. There are a lot of players that I know personally want to play, “the AP news agency reported.
The Golden State Warriors firmly believe in the talent of center Marquese Chriss, so they will not seek to acquire a big man in the 2020 NBA draft, according to a report by NBC Sports.
“I am grateful to have an organization that believes in me,” said Chriss, who said he has no problem if the team catches an inside player in the draft. The Warriors are said to be targeting prospect James Wiseman.
Looking ahead to the 2016-17 season, Pau Gasol signed as a free agent with the San Antonio Spurs. Now Gasol announced that one of the main reasons for his decision was to play alongside Manu Ginobili.
Pau Gasol explains why Manu Ginobili was big factor in joining Spurs https://t.co/07ESTKzuNr #GoSpursGo
The center said that being on the same roster with someone like Ginobili “an exceptional player, with heart and claw” helped him seal a multi-year pact with the Texans.