LeBron James hopes NBA season can return | Don Juan Moore / .

LeBron James reiterated Monday that he is hopeful the NBA season can resume, with the caveat that the health and well-being of players won’t be jeopardized by a return to play. pic.twitter.com/m0QnmuLhBx – Neverbenched (@NeverBenched_) May 19, 2020

“I am grateful to have an organization that believes in me,” said Chriss, who said he has no problem if the team catches an inside player in the draft. The Warriors are said to be targeting prospect James Wiseman.