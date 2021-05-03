NBA: Lakers reveal severity of Lebron James ankle injury

The Los Angeles star Lakers, Lebron James, finally returned to action on Friday night after a 20-game absence from NBA due to a sprained right ankle.

In his second game against the Toronto Raptors on Sunday, James went to the locker room early once again after feeling pain in his right ankle.

Despite his situation, the four-time MVP of the NBA He did not regret the moment of his return. He knew he needed to see where he is currently, given that they are already nearing the end of the regular season, according to Bill Oram.

LeBron on his injury: “I don’t want to say I came back too early but at the end of the day I had to test it out and see where I was at.” – Bill Oram (@billoram) May 3, 2021

The previous absence of Lebron James coincided with the long layoff of teammate Anthony Davis, who was also healing from his own Achilles tendon and calf injuries. The two All-Stars obviously need more time to get into better shape, as they didn’t perform their best against the Raptors on Sunday.

Lebron James he finished with 19 points, seven rebounds and six assists in 27 minutes played before exiting the game in the fourth quarter. In the meantime, Anthony Davis he simply scored 12 points, nine rebounds and seven assists in 33 minutes of action.