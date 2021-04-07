NBA: Lakers give good news about Andre Drummond’s injury

The star of the NBA, Andre Drummond He’s close to returning with the Los Angeles team Lakers according to the latest Frank Vogel update.

The Angels Lakers have continued to add talent to the roster, as the defending champions of the NBA They seek to repeat this time. With injuries also playing a factor of late, the Lakers they recently hired the veteran center Andre Drummond, who previously spent time with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Detroit Pistons.

However, Drummond has barely seen the court for the Lakers since it was bought by the Cavaliers, since the great man of the NBA has been dealing with a persistent toe injury. With Drummond still out of the game entering Tuesday, Lakers head coach Frank Vogel has given an update on the current status of his new weapon.

As Drummond’s toe continues to heal completely, the Lakers are ready to play the Miami Heat in a rematch of the Finals of the NBA Thursday night in South Beach. Drummond was injured in his first game with the Lakers last week against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Con Drummond, 27, originally hired specifically to defuse the ongoing injury problems that have plagued the Lakers During the 2020-21 campaign, the former Cavaliers and Pistons standout was unfortunately hampered by the loss of a toenail.

In addition to Drummond and others, Lakers they’ve also been without the two best players on the team: superstar forward LeBron James and All-Star great Anthony Davis as well.