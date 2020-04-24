The first major memorabilia auction of legendary American basketball player Kobe Bryant It will open three months after he died tragically in a helicopter crash on January 26.

Among the nearly 100 items that will be present at the auction, which includes sneakers worn in the NBA Finals, there will also be a champion ring that was originally owned by his mother, Pam Bryant.

The company responsible for the auction is Goldin Auctions, which in its presentation catalog of the event qualifies it as the largest that has been given with memories of Bryant.

The auction, which will be held online and will end on May 16, presents 86 items, where you can see t-shirts and especially the 14-carat gold ring with eight diamonds engraved with the name of Bryant to represent the record 8-0 by Team USA at the 2012 Olympics on the way to the gold medal.

Those responsible for the auction consider that the value of each of the objects presented may range from $ 500 to $ 100,000.

The highest bid on any item currently is $ 28,000 for the Adidas signature black sneakers that Bryant wore in Game 5 of the 2001 finals against the Philadelphia Sixers.

The current lowest bid is $ 125 for a basketball signed by the Los Angeles Lakers legend, who played with them for twenty NBA seasons and retired in 2016.

Goldin Auctions sparked some controversy in 2013 when this New Jersey auction house attempted to sell hundreds of items purchased from Bryant’s mother for $ 450,000.

After Kobe threatened legal action, his parents reached an agreement with him to auction just six items, including the ring he gave his mother after the 2000 Lakers title won in the Indiana Pacers game, reason why they issued a public apology.

The current auction has no association with Pam and Joe Bryant (who also played in the NBA), according to Goldin Auctions.

The 2013 auction raised $ 62,565 for The Bully Project, a charity that Kobe Bryant supported.

This year’s event will benefit The Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation, which Bryant’s wife Vanessa created after the 41-year-old former basketball player and their daughter, 13-year-old Gianna, died in the helicopter crash along with others. seven people.

The charity founded by Bryant’s wife will receive five percent of the proceeds from the auction, although Vanessa is not involved in it.

Another rare item in the collection is a No. 1 national team jersey in the WNBA (National Women’s Basketball Association) college giveaway, signed by player Sabrina Ionescu during her days at the University of Oregon, with the inscription ‘To Kobe ‘.

Also included in the auction are basket basket nets of the Lakers against the Sixers at the Wells Fargo Center when forward LeBron James overtook Bryant for number 3 on the all-time list of top scorers in the United States professional basketball league.

The firm Goldin Auctions assures that the auction has been planned for months to coincide with the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, which in its Class of 2020 will include the deceased Bryant among its members.

