Andrew Cuomo, Governor of New York, announced this Saturday the collaboration of the NBA, the New York Knicks and the Brooklyn nets, with the Chinese Consul General Hugan Ping to make a massive donation of medical supplies to fight the coronavirus.

Specifically, the donation consists of a million surgical masks that will be distributed to essential city workers. Additionally, the NBA and WNBA have pledged to donate $ 50 million to improve resources as the pandemic rages across the United States and Canada.

UNITED—-! The #NBA and the #WNBA They will donate 50 million dollars in the United States to fight the coronavirus. In addition, the Knicks and Nets will deliver one million masks to health workers in New York, a place that has more than 110,000 infected. pic.twitter.com/8885XzxZmU – Tap Sports (@ToqueSports) April 5, 2020

