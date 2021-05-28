NBA Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was injured in the game against the Suns

The Los Angeles Lakers player, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope came out with a injury on his right knee in the NBA before the Phoenix suns.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope I collide head-on with Devin Booker being the most affected, since he went to the dressing rooms of the stadium in the NBA.

The injury it did not seem so recorded, since Kentavious Caldwell-Pope He left walking himself and could return from the NBA.



Here the data:

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to the locker room after an injury without apparent contact. Bad look. – Alberto de Roa (@TikotDeRoa) May 28, 2021

KCP is questionable to return with a left quad contusion. – Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) May 28, 2021

It is questionable that Kentavious Caldwell-Pope came back with a contusion in the left quadrant. Hopefully he returns to court.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had a number of 5 points in 6 minutes of play against the Phoenix Suns in the NBA.