NBA: Jugón !: The memory of a ‘young’ Pau Gasol to Andrés Montes

“1 against 1 with Kevin Garnett. There you have Gasol wanting to play it … Brrrrrrr!”. Anyone who has followed Pau Gasol’s career since his arrival in the NBA will remember this story. This Sunday marked the 7th anniversary of the death of Andrés Montes, the quintessential narrator of the North American basketball league in Spain.

His voice and the particular nicknames he put to the players accompanied NBA fans on Canal + from 1995 to 2006, forming an indelible part of the collective memory of the golden age of Spanish basketball. On the occasion of the anniversary of his death, there have been many followers who have remembered him, and one of them has been Pau Gasol (or ET, as Montes nicknamed him), who has published on his social networks the narration of the mate he made about Kevin Garnett in his first season playing across the pond.

“I will always remember you, # AndrésMontes”, has written the current Spurs player in his networks accompanying the video, where he can be seen playing for the Grizzlies 15 years ago, with less beard and less muscle, opening the doors of the NBA scoring on what was one of the most important players of the last two decades.

Garnett, retired just this summer, and Gasol, already established as a veteran in his new career in Texas, were the protagonists of a play that with the comments of Montes and Antoni Daimiel are part of the historical video library of any Spanish NBA fan and which, in a way, was the first act of the great batch of Spaniards who have since set foot in the mecca of basketball.