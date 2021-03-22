NBA James Harden and the blow he received in the face in Brooklyn Nets vs Washington Wizards [Video]

The NBA was paralyzed again in less than 24 hours because another of its stars suffered a terrifying collision that led to the worst. First it was the injury to LeBron James and then came the blow to James Harden that made Brooklyn Nets fans tremble.

The game between the Nets and Washington Wizards was the second quarter when Garrison Matthews and Harden went to fight a split ball. James crouched down and the Wizards player threw himself with everything and hit the face of ‘The beard’.

James Harden immediately closed his eyes and froze on the floor. Terrifying silence gripped the Barclays Center until the Nets’ medical staff came in to treat a Harden, who sat down and received the shock protocol questions.