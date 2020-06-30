Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums

The passion for professional sports can overflow in different ways, since the sense of representation that a team has for a city or state is sometimes very strong. In the case at hand, that of video games, information has recently been released that revolves around this idea and that has to do with NBA Jam and a trap hidden in its code to deliberately affect the Chicago Bulls.

During an interview with Ars Technica, Mark Turmell, design leader and programmer for NBA Jam, revealed that the game in its Arcade version had a detail in the code that affected the Chicago Bulls. According to the creative, if the Chicago Bulls and Detroit Pistons faced off, every shot the first team made seconds before the buzzer sounded destined to fail, so there was no way the player could tie or come out on top with a dramatic basket at the end of the match.

According to the creative, he hid this detail in the NBA Jam code as a sign of his rejection of the Chicago Bulls, since he is originally from Michigan, Detroit, and witnessed the tough confrontations between the Bulls and the Pistons at the end of the decade. from the 80s and the beginning of the 90s.

In this sense, it should be noted that this rivalry was conceived in the glory days of the Detroit Pistons, two-time champions in seasons 88-89 and 89-90 and who had earned a reputation as a tough team that was playing to the limit of the regulation. , practically busting rivals. It was a matter of time for a young Michael Jordan and rising Bulls to meet the Pistons and the Pistons to curb their championship aspirations for several years.

However, as early as the 1990s, the Chicago Bulls were able to beat the Pistons and the glory time of Michael Jordan came, which coincided with the development and launch of NBA Jam. Hence, Turnell, seeing how the team of his loves succumbed to the Bulls, decided to take revenge with this detail hidden in the game and that until now was revealed.

