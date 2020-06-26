The best news that could be given to basketball lovers has become official. The NBA He returns and it is known on the day that the positive of 16 players of the 302 tests that have been done these days has been published.

The return will be next July 30 at the Walt Disney complex in Florida. Both parties have agreed on a plan « with strict health and safety protocols. » In addition, the racial issue was also part of this meeting.

The top leaders of the competition indicated that they have « the objective of taking collective measures to combat the systematic racism that exists in the United States and promote social justice. »

Restart will be safe despite positives

All the supporters of the best league in the world have trembled when the positive of 16 players was made public in the first tests. Some known names are: Nicola Jokic, Malcolm Brogdon, Buddy Hield, Jabari Parker or Alex Len, but it seems that it will not prevent the restart.

Players who have tested positive will go through a 14-day quarantine and when this is over they will pass the relevant tests again. If they continue to test positive they will repeat the same process, while if they test negative they can rejoin training with the rest of the teammates.

Training will begin on day 1 individually and on day 7 as a group, when all teams arrive in Florida. Despite the maximum security that there will be in the brubuja, the leaders expect a total of between 27 and 35 positives.

On the other hand, Michele Roberts, the executive director of the NBPA (league players association), had a few words of thanks to those who have made this restart possible: “It is very exciting to officially announce the restart of the 2019-20 season . The collaboration of the League and the players association has been required. Our platform in Orlando presents a great opportunity to spread the fight against systematic racism and police brutality in this country. ”

He also assured that « We will continue working with our players and with the League to develop specific plans in Orlando, as well as long-term initiatives to achieve a real change in these issues. »

So we are in luck: THE NBA IS BACK.