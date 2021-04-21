NBA Irving is out of this world

“When Kyrie does his things, he really saves us,” explained Blake Griffin about the performance of his base. It was one of those times when Irving showed why he can be one of the most lopsided point guards in one-on-one history and one of the most decisive in the final minutes. The Brooklyn Nets game was good, with several players at a remarkable level. Griffin himself contributing 16 points and 8 rebounds from the bench, Joe Harris scoring 24 points, Jeff Green (6 assists) and Landry Shamet (8) helping with game creation as well as scoring … All of that is true and as such it is counted. But in a last quarter in which neither team escaped from the rival beyond 7 points, when the moment of truth arrived, it was Irving who decided.

Keep in mind that the Nets faced their sixth game without Kevin Durant or James Harden since the second entered the roster. The record so far was 1-4. Without them two it was quite clear that if the match was on the wire, Irving would be the one in charge of trying to get him to fall on the side of the New Yorkers. That’s how it went. 32 points (along with 8 assists) in a stellar performance crowned with a dreamy last minute. Because before reaching the final 60 seconds he had 24 points. It was then that he linked, in this order, an impressive turnaround shot, a no less difficult layup between several defenders and four miss-free free throws. 8 goals in 1 minute to give victory to your team. And in case there were doubts, it caused a loss of Zion Williamson 4.8 seconds from the end, to finish sentencing the thing.

Zion was once again the best of a team that is adrift. Four games behind Warriors and Spurs, who occupy the last places of the play-in, and with four consecutive defeats, the power forward’s numbers are of little use: 33 points (with 73.7% in field goals), 7 rebounds and 4 assists. Is he 10th match in Zion’s career scoring 30 or more points with more than 70% accuracy in the shots, something that in their first two seasons as professionals they had only managed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (18 times), Shaquille O’Neal (17) and David Robinson (12). “I’m not going to lie to you. It’s a bit annoying to sit here every day and say that we’ve been close but we haven’t closed it. I think we have to focus on the little details. I’ve said it over and over again, but until not. Let’s do it, these things will not stop happening to us, “explained a Zion who seemed to care very little about entering the select club of which he is now part.

It is clear that there are many things to improve on a team that, now that they can enter the playoffs until they are 10th, gave the feeling that this could be their year to be in the playoffs. There is still time, but the signs have been saying that it will be difficult for a long time. It is clear that it is a mostly young group that has a lot to learn and improve, although its coach, Stan Van Gundy, does not believe that these defeats can be attributed to these factors and thus explained it visibly annoyed: “Running backwards to defend has nothing to do with youth and inexperience. Striving defensively has nothing to do with youth and inexperience. Blocking has nothing to do with youth and inexperience. Being outmatched in cuts has nothing to do with youth and inexperience. I don’t think our lack of experience today had anything to do with the result. Nothing”.