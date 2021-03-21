NBA Injury of LeBron James and a Los Angeles Lakers fan’s Twitter message to God

From one moment to another the world of NBA he froze and the silence was terrifying. The NoLeBron hashtag was trending on Twitter and Los Angeles Lakers fans feared the worst. LeBron James suffered a spectacular blow to the right ankle and had to withdraw from the game against Altanta Hawks last Saturday, March 20.

The pained gestures on LeBron’s face were indescribable because Solomon Hill fell with all his weight on James’ ankle and the worst was feared until the Lakers medical report brought some reassurance. The inability of the ‘King’ unknown, but it was not a serious injury.

After performing an MRI it was determined that LeBron James sprained his ankle. However, the degree is not known so the time in which the Lakers star will be off the court is indefinite.

Once the video of LeBron’s injury went viral on social networks, fans flooded Twitter with hundreds of messages in support, mockery and bewilderment, but one of them stood out above the others: A fan sent a message to God about what happened to James.

Lakers fan message to God over LeBron James injury

A user on Twitter with @LuadoLebron published two photos: one of LeBron James’s injury and another of his cell phone sending a text message to the contact he had saved as God with the words “why?” (in English). A portrait of what all Los Angeles Lakers fans wondered.