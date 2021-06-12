NBA Injuries: Mike Conley, also out for Game 3 against Los Angeles Clippers

Utah Jazz neither will it have Mike conley for the third game of the 2021 NBA Playoffs Conference Semifinals tie against the Los Angeles Clippers. The player will continue to be withdrawn due to a hamstring strain.

The Jazz are 2-0 up in a tie that, so far, is deciding the offensive talent of Donovan Mitchell and the defensive scheme of the Salt Lake City franchise. This morning, starting at 2:30 a.m. (peninsular time), they will visit for the first time a Staples Center where they hope to leave their ticket to the Conference Finals practically closed.