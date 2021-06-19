NBA injuries: Kyrie Irving confirmed to miss Game 7 against Bucks

Brooklyn nets will have to play the most important game in the history of the franchise without one of its great stars. Kyrie irving he has not recovered in time from the sprained ankle that is giving him so many problems in these NBA 2021 playoffs and will be unable to help his team in a battle that is planned anthology. They will start with the field advantage, but facing the Milwaukee Bucks without the talented point guard is a very important defect for their game, as sportsyahoo reveals.