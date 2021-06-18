NBA injuries: Kawhi Leonard is out, Mitchell and Conley in doubt

Some idealists and dreamers were confident that the extent of the injury of Kawhi leonard was not as serious as it seemed and could have a miraculous recovery, but the medical team of Los Angeles Clippers has confirmed that the great star of the team will not be available for the sixth game of the series of NBA 2021 playoffs against Utah Jazz. The knee sprain that occurred a few days ago is too heavy a burden so the Angelenos will face a key game again without him. Those of Salt Lake City are not left over either since so much Donovan Mitchell What Mike conley remain in doubt to compete, as indicated by ESPN.