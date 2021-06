Utah Jazz You can’t get lost if you want to avoid scares in the series of NBA 2021 playoffs against the Los Angeles Clippers and that is why they worry about the ankle discomfort of their great star, Donovan Mitchell. The talented shooting guard acknowledged ESPN feel pain, but be ready to deal with it and help his teammates in the fourth round. “I don’t think playing involves risks, I’m in pain, but I think I’m going to be able to play,” he said.