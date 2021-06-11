NBA injuries: Coby White and serious setback put Chicago Bulls future in jeopardy

Coby white was one of the fundamental pillars in the exciting project of Chicago Bulls that points to great levels of success for the next season. However, the unforeseen event that involves the serious injury of the base talent worries a lot in the management and the Michigan bench. And is that White will be out of the team, at least four months, when forced to undergo surgery for a shoulder injury. This can make the NBA Draft 2021 look for the option of recruiting a point guard, as ESPN reports.