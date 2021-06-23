NBA injuries: Chris Paul could return in the third game of the series against Clippers

As well as things are going Phoenix suns in this final of the Conference of the NBA 2021 playoffs, where they already lead 2-0 against the Los Angeles Clippers, they continue to miss their great leader, Chris paul, and they are aware that they will need him to close the tie. That is why the veteran point guard will rush his options to return in the third game, after not having played the first two by COVID protocol. By being vaccinated and having been placed in total isolation, the NBA could reduce the days of quarantine and allow Paul to compete earlier than planned, as indicated by ESPN.