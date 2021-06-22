NBA injuries: Chris Paul and Kawhi Leonard out, Marcus Morris in doubt

The requirement of the calendar is making itself felt in the form of a plague of injuries during the NBA 2021 playoffs. It is a pity that two games in the Western Conference final between Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers they are going to have to fight without two of the great stars, as they are Chris Paul and Kawhi Leonard. Both have been discarded for the second duel; the first of this for being in the COVID-19 protocol, while Kawhi continues with discomfort in one knee. The big question is Marcus morris, who has problems with his right knee and is trying to recover to be able to play an important role as 3 & Def, as indicated by ESPN.